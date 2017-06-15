A A A

Rest easy during EU holidays: no more phone roaming costs

(AP) — From now on, European Union holidaymakers should return home without that sense of high anxiety about their mobile phone bill: extra fees for using it abroad should have gone.

The 28-country EU should be a seamless area of roaming costs for travelers as of Thursday, following years of negotiations to cut often excessive costs to use a mobile outside the home country. It long was a key example to show the EU market was not close to being seamless.

EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: "Citizens can count on us to make sure the promise of such legislation will be fulfilled."

The EU legislature had its final vote in April on how much operators may charge each other for using their networks for roaming, which should cut costs substantially.