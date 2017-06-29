A A A

The Latest: Retailers issue warnings after cyberattack

A woman sits backdropped by a real time cyber attacks world map, at the headquarters of Bitdefender in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A new, highly virulent strain of malicious ransom software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A woman sits backdropped by a real time cyber attacks world map, at the headquarters of Bitdefender in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A new, highly virulent strain of malicious ransom software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo of A.P. Moller-Maersk containers on a ship in the Panama Canal. Hackers Tuesday June 27, 2017 caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Russia’s Rosneft energy company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which said every branch of its business was affected. (Thomas Borberg/Polfoto via AP,file) A screen of an idle virus affected cash machine in a state-run OshchadBank says "Sorry for inconvenience/Under repair" in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The cyberattack ransomware that has paralyzed computers across the world hit Ukraine hardest Tuesday, with victims including top-level government offices, energy companies, banks, cash machines, gas stations, and supermarkets. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) . . 1 of 3 . . More News

Video



(AP) — The Latest on cyberattacks (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Online retailers are warning customers to prepare for delays as the disruption caused by Tuesday's cyberattack spreads across the shipping industry.

Several firms have issued warnings after the sudden outbreak of malicious software that centered on Ukraine and spread to major multinationals, including global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and FedEx Corp. subsidiary TNT.

Enrique Frisancho, the owner of Barcelona, Spain-based smartphone film accessory firm Shoulderpod, says he has warned customers it might be difficult to say when TNT-fulfilled deliveries would arrive.

Several container port terminals across the world are struggling to get back online.

___

4:20 p.m.

A top European security official says cyberattacks are doing more damage than ever and that our dependence on the internet is leaving modern society increasingly vulnerable.

The European Union's security commissioner, Julian King, said Thursday that attacks are "becoming more strategic because they endanger our critical infrastructure and indeed our democratic processes." King says "they're also becoming more endemic, as those threats permeate and spread from our IT networks into the vital operations of our business sectors and our public sectors."

He said that "our current dependence on the internet, and the connected devices and technology is, at the moment, greater than our ability to protect ourselves and we need to do something about that."

His remarks came after more cyberattacks this week disrupted ports, hospitals and banks around the world.

___

3:10 p.m.

A Pennsylvania health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack is unable to offer lab and diagnostic services at 14 community and neighborhood offices for a second straight day.

Heritage Valley Health System said Thursday that it is still unable to provide those services at its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley. Lab and diagnostic services at its satellite offices were closed Wednesday, too.

After the cyberattack early Tuesday, some surgeries had to be rescheduled. Heritage hasn't detailed the extent of that disruption.

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds combined.

Heritage officials say there's no evidence confidential patient information had been accessed.

___

2 p.m.

A small Danish ship repair company says the malicious software that froze computers around the globe has forced it to re-order engine parts because the track-and-trace parcel system with Dutch-based transport company TNT is down.

Steffan Mastek of the Petersen & Soerensen company says the parts are needed for a ship promised to be returned to its owner on Friday.

Mastek said Thursday the parts they reordered are being "driven up by road by a courier we ordered and at our expenses."

Mastek added that another parcel is stuck in Finland.

Petersen & Soerensen, located in Svendborg, central Denmark, employs about 85 people in two repair and maintenance shops.

___

11:40 a.m.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the global companies hardest hit by a malicious software that froze computers around the globe, said Thursday that most of its terminals are now operational, though some remain crippled.

The Copenhagen-based company said that some terminals are "operating slower than usual or with limited functionality." Problems have been reported across the shippers' global business, from Mobile, Alabama, to Mumbai in India.

The shipping company is one of a number of major corporations and government agencies — from logistics firm FedEx to Ukraine's banking system — to have been hit by the software epidemic.

Maersk, as the shipper is known, says it's able to accept bookings again via the INNTRA booking platform but that its logistics division, Damco, "has limited access to certain systems."

Maersk says it can't be specific about how many sites were affected or when business will get to normal. It also said it had deliberately shut down "a number of IT systems" which also had an impact on email systems.