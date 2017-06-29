A A A

Trump's crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

, AP Technology Writer

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump's latest tweets attacking a female TV host would get him fired, or at least reprimanded if he was a regular person or even regular CEO. Of course, he isn't. But experts say it's a mistake to think that because the president is getting away with sending out crude tweets, others would too. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — If President Donald Trump were anyone else, he'd be fired, or at least reprimanded, for his latest tweets attacking a female TV host.

And, experts say, if he were to look for a job, these and past crude tweets would raise red flags for companies doing social media background checks. Such checks are an increasingly common practice as tweets and Facebook posts become a daily, sometimes hourly part of our lives.

Of course, Trump is anything but typical. Still, experts say it's a mistake to think that because the president is getting away with sending out crude tweets that a regular person would. There are plenty of examples online of people getting fired for such conduct.

Some speech, such as union organizing, is protected.