A A A

Ports recover, but Ukraine still disrupted by cyberattack

By RAPHAEL SATTER

, Associated Press

Containers are stacked up, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say had trouble with a cyberattack. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Containers are stacked up, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say had trouble with a cyberattack. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Containers are stacked up as trucks drive by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Containers are stacked up as a truck drives past a line of trucks parked at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Trucks are seen at a traffic light at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) . . 1 of 4 . . More News

Video



(AP) — Danish shipping giant A.P. Maersk-Moller says cargo terminals and port operations are returning to normal following a strikingly virulent and disruptive outbreak of malicious software.

In a statement posted to its website , A.P. Maersk-Moller said Friday it is "pleased to report that our operations are now running close to normal again."

But back in Ukraine, the pain continues. Officials have assured the public that the malware outbreak is under control and service has been restored to cash machines and at the airport, but some bank branches remain closed.

A Ukrainian government employee told The Associated Press she's still relying on her iPhone because her office's computers were "collapsed."

She spoke anonymously because she had not been authorized to talk to journalists.