Ukraine alleges Russian security services behind cyberattack

People queue for their turn to pay at a slowly working cash desk in a building supermarket in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The cyberattack ransomware that has paralyzed computers across the world hit Ukraine hardest Tuesday, with victims including top-level government offices, energy companies, banks, cash machines, gas stations, and supermarkets. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) People queue for their turn to pay at a slowly working cash desk in a building supermarket in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The cyberattack ransomware that has paralyzed computers across the world hit Ukraine hardest Tuesday, with victims including top-level government offices, energy companies, banks, cash machines, gas stations, and supermarkets. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Containers are stacked up, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say had trouble with a cyberattack. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Passengers use mobile phones in an underground in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The cyberattack ransomware that has paralysed computers across the world hit Ukraine hardest Tuesday, with victims including top-level government offices, energy companies, banks, cash machines, gas stations, and supermarkets. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

(AP) — Ukraine is alleging the Russian security services were involved in launching a massive cyberattack that locked up computers across the world.

The Ukrainian security agency, known as the SBU, said in a statement Saturday that similarities between the malicious software and previous attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure showes the Russian intelligence services took part.

Ukraine was one of countries hardest hit by the attack that started Tuesday, when computers at government agencies, energy companies and cash machines were temporarily disabled as their data was encrypted amid demands for ransom payments.

Russian companies, including the state-owned oil giant Rosneft, also said they were hit by the attack.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have collapsed since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 and began backing separatists fighting forces loyal to Kiev in eastern Ukraine.