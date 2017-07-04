A A A

Ukrainian minister: cyberattack cost my department millions

By RAPHAEL SATTER

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Last week's data-scrambling software outbreak has dealt millions of dollars in damage to Ukraine's Department of Infrastructure alone, the minister said Tuesday, an early hint of the cost to the wider Ukrainian economy.

Volodymyr Omelyan told The Associated Press in an interview that hundreds of workstations and two out of six servers at the department were attacked by the data-scrambling program that suddenly raced around the world last Tuesday. Tech firms say the infections were overwhelmingly concentrated in Ukraine, and officials there have blamed Russia for masterminding the outbreak, the kind of charge the Kremlin routinely denies.

Ukrainian officials have yet to put a dollar amount on the total damage or even estimate its scope, but Omelyan's ballpark estimate is a straw in the wind.

The software used in the attack, called a worm, has affected scores or perhaps even hundreds of Ukrainian organizations, including the Cabinet of Ministers, the state-owned Oschadbank and Kiev's international airport, where about a third of the computers are still out of order.

Ukraine's post office, which Omelyan's department oversees, was hit particularly hard by the worm, which has been dubbed "NotPetya."

Omelyan said that the organizations "archaic" systems meant some branches lost every last computer to the outbreak and that significant amounts of tracking and client data were destroyed. He said workers were now handling and tracking letters and parcels by hand.

"Thank God we still have people who know how to fill out forms," he joked.