Trump Jr. tweets 'Top Gun' video of dad shooting CNN jet

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announces that the family's company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by his and brother Eric's Trump's travels with their father's campaign at Trump Tower in New York. Trump Jr. shared a video on July 8, 2017, of an edited clip of the 1986 military thriller "Top Gun" in which President Donald Trump's face is superimposed over Tom Cruise's character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has shared a new doctored video of his father attacking CNN.

Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a doctored clip of the 1986 military thriller "Top Gun" Saturday. In it, President Donald Trump's face is superimposed over Tom Cruise's character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. Trump is seen in the clip repeating his "you're fired" catchphrase before launching a missile.

Trump Jr. called the video, "one of the best I've seen." The source of the doctored video wasn't immediately clear.

President Donald Trump tweeted a video earlier this month of a doctored clip from a pro wrestling appearance that shows him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo. The tweet became Trump's most-shared tweet.