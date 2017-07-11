A A A

Gig economy workers should get more protection: UK report

By DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — A former adviser to Tony Blair has unveiled a much-anticipated report Tuesday on the so-called gig economy, and has advised additional protection for workers in the face of vanishing job security.

Matthew Taylor's study concluded that a new category of worker — the "dependent contractor" — should be created to secure genuine flexibility for laborers.

"We believe there is a compelling case for greater clarity in determining employment status," the report said. "It is also clear that emerging relationships require a rethink of what employment actually looks like to ensure the new framework is fair."

Taylor's report, commissioned by the government, is considered to be an important piece of research in addressing the challenges of a quickly changing workplace. Taylor set out seven "principles for fair and decent work," including additional protections for workers suffering unfair, one-sided flexibility.

Unions and employment lawyers have criticized the report, saying it offered a feeble response to the growing number of workers in delivery and ride-hailing firms such as Deliveroo and Uber.

At the report's launch in London, Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to promise that the government will act "to ensure that the interests of employees on traditional contracts, the self-employed and those people working in the 'gig' economy are all properly protected."

Even so, she is expected to promise that "overbearing regulation," is avoided. But she is expected to say that being a home to innovation "also means finding the right balance of rights and responsibilities, flexibilities and protections."