Turkey's failed coup: Warrants issued for 105 tech experts

Workers put the finishing touches at a memorial to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, ahead of its upcoming inaguration on the one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Workers put the finishing touches at a memorial to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, ahead of its upcoming inaguration on the one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Backdropped by the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge, formerly known as Bosphorus Bridge and renamed to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, workers construct a stage for the upcoming one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Backdropped by the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge, formerly known as Bosphorus Bridge and renamed to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, workers construct a stage for the upcoming one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) . . 1 of 3 . . More News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 105 information technology experts suspected of aiding last year's failed coup, the state-run news agency reported.

The warrants were issued Tuesday as Turkey kicked off a week of events commemorating the July 15 anniversary of the thwarted coup and remembering about 250 people who were killed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited a graveyard in Istanbul where some of the victims were buried, while special prayers were to be recited in honor of the dead at mosques across the country.

Anadolu Agency says 52 of the suspects, who include ex-employees of Turkey's scientific research council and of the telecommunications authority, have been detained so far. They are accused of providing technical support to the coup plotters.

Turkey has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for the coup and is seeking his extradition. Gulen has denied involvement.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the attempt and embarked on a sweeping crackdown, arresting some 50,000 people for alleged links to the coup and dismissing over 100,000 from government jobs.