Chicago festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry

Ryan Copple of Los Angeles sits in the shade as he struggles to play Pokemon Go at the Pokemon Go Fest Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Grant Park in Chicago. Many festival attendees had trouble getting the augmented-reality cellphone game to work. By the afternoon, Mike Quigley, chief marketing officer of the game's developer, Niantic, announced all ticket holders would receive refunds and be issued $100 in credits for use in the app. Copple came to Chicago from Los Angeles just for the event. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Eric Milovac of Minnesota holds his phone as he waits for a decent Internet connection at the Pokemon Go Fest Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Lauren Schuster of Miami looks at her phone as she struggles to get her Pokemon Go game to quit crashing at the Pokemon Go Fest Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Grant Park in Chicago. Schuster and a group of others came to Chicago just for the event. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Alison Richards, 13, wears a Pikachu bracelet at the Pokemon Go Fest Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Festival goers sit in the shade at the Pokemon Go Fest Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

(AP) — A Pokemon Go festival at Chicago's Grant Park to celebrate the virtual game's one-year anniversary went awry when a technical glitch prevented many players from logging on.

The Chicago Tribune reported the festival's organizers decided to issue refunds for the $20 tickets and $100 in credits for use on the app.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the CEO of the game's developer was booed when he tried to explain the problem to the crowd. Niantic Inc.'s John Hanke said "the whole Niantic team" was working to fix a glitch in the server and log-on problems with cellular service providers AT&T, Sprint and Verizon.

Some in attendance paid as much as $400 online for the tickets when they sold out within minutes of their June release.

The augmented reality game that uses GPS to locate, capture, battle and train virtual creatures was introduced in the United States in July 2016.

Niantic says Pokemon Go has been downloaded 750 million times.