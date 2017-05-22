A A A

Gore says Trump can't stop climate movement

(AP) — Donald Trump cannot stop the climate movement despite the president's efforts to roll back environmental protections, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said Monday.

Gore painted a hopeful picture for environmentalists at the Cannes Film Festival, claiming that new U.S. state regulations and clean-energy solutions are speeding ahead.

"We now know after four months of the Trump administration that no one person can stop the climate movement, not even the president," said Gore, who was in Cannes to promote the sequel to his Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

While campaigning, Trump vowed to "cancel" the landmark Paris climate accord of 2015, but he has thus far declined to withdraw from the pact.

Gore also expressed optimism for another cause dear to the French: the future of the big screen. Gore called traditional movie-going in a media-saturated world "an almost unparalleled opportunity in the modern world to receive a well-thought-out narrative."