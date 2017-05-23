A A A

China urges balance on environment, economy in Antarctica

FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 and released by Xinhua News Agency, a helicopter from the Chinese National Antarctic Research Expedition or CHINARE is used to evacuate passengers, who were aboard the trapped Russian vessel MV Akademik Shokalskiy, to a safe surface off the Antarctic. Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting beginning Monday, May 22, 2017 of an international group that oversees management of the polar region. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP, File) FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 and released by Xinhua News Agency, a helicopter from the Chinese National Antarctic Research Expedition or CHINARE is used to evacuate passengers, who were aboard the trapped Russian vessel MV Akademik Shokalskiy, to a safe surface off the Antarctic. Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting beginning Monday, May 22, 2017 of an international group that oversees management of the polar region. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP, File) FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, Wenjun Li, a marine chemist from China, walks along the beach in search of samples in Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, South Shetland Islands archipelago, Antarctica. Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting beginning Monday, May 22, 2017 of an international group that oversees management of the polar region. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2005 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members of the Chinese Antarctica Research Team wait for the arrival at the continent on board of the polar expedition ship Xuelong. After one-month sailing, the Chinese Antarctica Research Team arrived at the icy region nearby the Chinese Zhongshan station on Dec. 18. The team was on its 22th expedition trip to the polar continent. (Zhang Zongtang/Xinhua News Agency via AP) . . 1 of 3 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese leader says a "proper balance" must be struck between environmental and economic interests in Antarctica as climate change exposes the frozen continent's vulnerabilities.

China is seeking to carve a greater role in determining the future of Antarctica while hosting delegates from more than two dozen nations that have agreed to an Antarctic protection treaty.

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli told participants Tuesday that the fate of Antarctica's fragile environment bears on human survival.

His comments about economic interests fed into speculation China is maneuvering to exploit Antarctica's resources.

But United States delegate Kelly Falkner says that's highly unlikely under international agreements. She says a bigger concern for the U.S. is that China could overtake it as a leader in polar research.