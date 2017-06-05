A A A

Space station welcomes 1st returning vehicle since shuttle

By MARCIA DUNN

, AP Aerospace Writer

A SpaceX Dragon approaches the International Space Station on Monday, June 5, 2017, making an unprecedented second trip to the orbiting outpost. The Dragon supply ship, recycled following a 2014 flight, was launched from Florida on Saturday.

(AP) — The International Space Station has welcomed its first returning vehicle in six years — a SpaceX Dragon making a repeat delivery.

The Dragon supply ship pulled up Monday, two days after launching from Florida. This same capsule dropped off a shipment in 2014. SpaceX recycled it for an unprecedented second trip.

Until their 2011 retirement, NASA's shuttles made multiple flights to the space station. But it's the first time a private company has achieved such a feat. The Americans on the space station — Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson — used a robot arm to capture the Dragon as the craft soared above the South Atlantic.

This new 6,000-pound shipment includes live lab animals: 40 mice, 400 adult fruit flies and 2,000 fruit fly eggs that should hatch any day.