Pittsburgh zoo says premature elephant born at nature center

Willie Theison bottle feeds the new baby elephant calf on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Pittsburgh. The baby calf’s mother, Seeni, was one of three elephants rescued from Botswana in 2011, delivered her calf early, May 31. Seeni is currently in Somerset County at the International Conservation Center and away from the calf because she wasn’t able to produce milk to care for her baby. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Willie Theison bottle feeds the new baby elephant calf on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Pittsburgh. The baby calf’s mother, Seeni, was one of three elephants rescued from Botswana in 2011, delivered her calf early, May 31. Seeni is currently in Somerset County at the International Conservation Center and away from the calf because she wasn’t able to produce milk to care for her baby. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) More News

(AP) — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has unveiled an elephant calf born about a month prematurely.

The calf was born at the zoo's International Conservation Center in Somerset County in May. It was unveiled Tuesday.

The female calf was born to Seeni, a 21-year-old elephant that's among three the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.

Zoo president Barbara Baker says officials are waiting to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the zoo's herd before naming it. Baker says zoo officials don't want to "jinx it."

The calf weighed 184 pounds (84 kilograms) at birth. A full-term calf typically weighs between 207 pounds (94 kilograms) and 280 pounds (127 kilograms).

Normal gestation for an elephant is about 22 months.

The Tribune-Review posted Facebook video of the calf.