A A A

Protection of deep-sea Atlantic corals up for debate

By PATRICK WHITTLE

, Associated Press

FILE - This undated file photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows deep-sea spiral coral during a dive on the New England Seamount chain in the North Atlantic Ocean. A federal panel is considering new protections Thursday, June 22, 2017, for deep-sea corals in the Atlantic Ocean that would impact commercial fishing interests off New England. Environmental organizations have come out in support of one of the proposed options, while fishing groups have opposed it, citing a host of regulations they already face. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via AP, File) FILE - This undated file photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows deep-sea spiral coral during a dive on the New England Seamount chain in the North Atlantic Ocean. A federal panel is considering new protections Thursday, June 22, 2017, for deep-sea corals in the Atlantic Ocean that would impact commercial fishing interests off New England. Environmental organizations have come out in support of one of the proposed options, while fishing groups have opposed it, citing a host of regulations they already face. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via AP, File) More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — A federal panel is considering new protections for deep-sea corals in the Atlantic Ocean that would impact commercial fishing interests off New England.

The New England Fishery Management Council proposals focus on corals in two key fishing areas — the Gulf of Maine and south of Georges Bank off the Massachusetts coast — and have been the subject of debate among environmentalists and fishing groups for months.

New England's corals grow in areas such as along underwater canyons and seamounts and provide habitat for marine life, such as sea turtles and fish. President Barack Obama protected one area last year as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

"The goal is to protect as much coral as you can while minimizing impact on various industries that are fishing near the corals," said John Bullard, a regional administrator for the National Marine Fisheries Service and a member of the fishery council.

On Thursday, a council committee decided to hold off on voting on options to protect corals south of Georges Bank that is more than 20,000-square miles (51,800-square kilometers). The committee decided it needs more updated fishery data before taking a vote.

Numerous fishing groups spoke out against protections that would make it more difficult to fish in the area, where fishermen seek commercially important species including herring, haddock and squid.

"They (committee members) were looking to protect more corals while honoring the fishing that is occurring," said Nancy Civetta, a spokeswoman for the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance. "If this is a step toward that, that is really positive."

Environmental organizations support an option for the Georges Bank area that has greater impact on shallower waters because they believe it would do more to protect vulnerable corals that can be harmed by fishing gear. Fishing groups have opposed that option, citing a host of regulations they already face.

Coral protections in the Gulf of Maine were scheduled to be considered on Thursday afternoon.