Science groups ask Trump to retain advisory board integrity

(AP) — A coalition of science and engineering groups is calling on President Donald Trump to make sure that his review of the role of scientific advisory boards respects the importance of accurate scientific data.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump's Environmental Protection Agency has told dozens of scientists that they will not continue advising the agency. A group of science organizations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday saying the moves have "generated unease among the scientific community."

The science groups say federal agencies should ensure that they continue to get sound scientific and technical advice in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

A request to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.