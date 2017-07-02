A A A

Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift carrier rocket

(AP) — Chinese state media say a rocket launch has failed after unspecified abnormality during the flight.

The official Xinhua News Agency says experts will investigate the cause of the glitch for Sunday's launch of the Long March-5 Y2, the country's second heavy-lift carrier rocket.

Video from the live broadcast showed the rocket lifting off and shooting into the sky with a voice-over indicating everything was going well. It was not clear from the live broadcast if anything went wrong.

The rocket was carrying a communication satellite, but launches of Long March-5 have been scheduled in preparation for China's lunar probe, manned space station and Mars probe missions, according to Xinhua.