UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit

Participants in the protest against the G20 Summit demonstrate in front of a stage at the Rathausmarkt (City Hall Market) in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Thousands of people are taking part in the first major protest in the northern German city of Hamburg before the Group of 20 meeting next weekend. About 4,000 people marched through the city center Sunday to protest against the climate and trade policies of the world's major developed and emerging economies. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Participants in the protest against the G20 Summit demonstrate in front of a stage at the Rathausmarkt (City Hall Market) in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Thousands of people are taking part in the first major protest in the northern German city of Hamburg before the Group of 20 meeting next weekend. About 4,000 people marched through the city center Sunday to protest against the climate and trade policies of the world's major developed and emerging economies. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) More News

(AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal.

Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals. Guterres says that's because some U.S. states, cities and businesses are committed to green energy regardless of the federal government.

Guterres said in a speech Monday in Lisbon, Portugal, that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the global Paris agreement last month strengthened the deal to fighting global warming by prompting other major countries to reaffirm their commitment to it. He named China, India and the members of the European Union as examples.

In Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, protesters marched against the climate and trade policies of major countries.