AAA  Jul. 6, 2017 3:45 PM ET
Trumpeting her new digs: Los Angeles Zoo debuts new elephant
  •       AIM
  •       Share
Asian elephant, Shaunzi, the Zoo's newest elephant, kicks up dust while making her first appearance at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The 46-year-old Asian elephant came to Los Angeles from Fresno after its longtime companion died. Shaunzi, who was born in Thailand and spent years in a circus, was introduced to the public this week in the Elephants of Asia exhibit. The pachyderm was trucked 215 miles from Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a special crate last month. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
. .
. .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Visitors are getting their first glimpses of Shaunzi, the Los Angeles Zoo's newest elephant.

The 46-year-old Asian female elephant came to LA from Fresno after her longtime companion died.

Shaunzi, who was born in Thailand and spent years in a circus, was introduced to the public Thursday in the Elephants of Asia exhibit.

The pachyderm was trucked 215 miles from Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a special crate last month.

Associated Press
  •       AIM
  •       Share







©  Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.