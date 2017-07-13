AAA  Jul. 13, 2017 11:53 PM ET
FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at an area affected by last year's cyclone Aila in Nildumur, Satkhira district, about 176 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. Up to a quarter of Bangladesh is inundated in a normal year, and century-level flooding could put 60 percent of the country under water, the report says. Storm surges from tropical cyclones, destructive winds and landslides are other risks from weather extremes. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File)
A report by the Asian Development Bank says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

The survey released Friday by the Manila-based lender paints a grim outlook for many communities in Asia, home to about 4 billion people. It's based on the latest scientific research, with or without more aggressive efforts to curb carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

The report forecasts that Asian summer temperatures could rise by 6 degrees Celsius by 2100 if warming trends are not curbed. India suffered heat waves in 2015 and 2016 with temperatures at times around 50 C (122 F).

