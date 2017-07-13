A A A

Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change

By The Associated Press

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at an area affected by last year's cyclone Aila in Nildumur, Satkhira district, about 176 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. Up to a quarter of Bangladesh is inundated in a normal year, and century-level flooding could put 60 percent of the country under water, the report says. Storm surges from tropical cyclones, destructive winds and landslides are other risks from weather extremes. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File) FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at an area affected by last year's cyclone Aila in Nildumur, Satkhira district, about 176 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. Up to a quarter of Bangladesh is inundated in a normal year, and century-level flooding could put 60 percent of the country under water, the report says. Storm surges from tropical cyclones, destructive winds and landslides are other risks from weather extremes. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File) FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a small boy holds up a cardboard cover over his head to protect himself from the sun as he walks on the dried up bed of river Tawi in Jammu, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, FILE) FILE - In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Bangladeshis stand by the Bay of Bengal coast as a red flag flies warning people of the coming tropical Cyclone Mahasen in Chittagong, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad, File) FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015 file photo, villagers help a fisherman couple push their boat to the water at Satyanarayanpur village in the Sundarbans, India, an area straddling India and Bangladesh where thousands are homeless as seas rise twice as fast as the global average and water eats away at the islands or subsumes them altogether. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File) FILE - In this July 31, 2016, file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a boat in the Morigaon district, east of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File) . . 1 of 5 . . More News

Video



A report by the Asian Development Bank says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

The survey released Friday by the Manila-based lender paints a grim outlook for many communities in Asia, home to about 4 billion people. It's based on the latest scientific research, with or without more aggressive efforts to curb carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

The report forecasts that Asian summer temperatures could rise by 6 degrees Celsius by 2100 if warming trends are not curbed. India suffered heat waves in 2015 and 2016 with temperatures at times around 50 C (122 F).

___

Online:

Asian Development Bank: http://www.adb.org