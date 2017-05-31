A A A

Czech restaurants, bars go smoke-free after years of debate

By KAREL JANICEK

, Associated Press

In this May 30, 2017 file photo two young people smoke in front of The Cafe Sladkovsky in Prague as the banner behind them asks guests to not make a noise and not disturb residents living in the neighbourhood after 10:00 p.m. The Czech Republic is enforcing from Wednesday, May 31, 2017 a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and cafes, putting to an end to the country's status as one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe. A lot of restaurants and bars have established gardens and outdoor smoking spots for cigarette lovers. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT In this May 30, 2017 file photo two young people smoke in front of The Cafe Sladkovsky in Prague as the banner behind them asks guests to not make a noise and not disturb residents living in the neighbourhood after 10:00 p.m. The Czech Republic is enforcing from Wednesday, May 31, 2017 a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and cafes, putting to an end to the country's status as one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe. A lot of restaurants and bars have established gardens and outdoor smoking spots for cigarette lovers. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT A man talks with smokers sitting in front of The Ponorka (Submarine) Beer Bar, allowed for smokers up to the prior day, in Olomouc on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Czech Republic is enforcing from Wednesday a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and cafes, putting to an end to the country's status as one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe. (Ludek Perina/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT

(AP) — A smoking ban in Czech bars, restaurants and cafes came into effect Wednesday, putting to an end to the Czech Republic's status as one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe.

The ban, which applies to inside areas of bars and restaurants as well as public places like cinemas, theaters and sports venues, was approved by Parliament following years of heated debate and signed by President Milos Zeman, a chain smoker.

Unlike most of Europe, Czechs had remained tolerant of smoking up till now — and it was up to restaurant owners to decide whether to allow it in their establishments.

According to data from the European Union, 17 member states have comprehensive smoke-free laws in place. But some, including Austria, Portugal, Romania and non-EU member Serbia, only have partial bans on indoor smoking in restaurants and bars.

Others, like Greece — which has official bans but the rules are widely flouted, even by government ministers — have problems with enforcement.

After the Czech move, Slovakia appeared to be the only EU country left with no official ban in place inside bars.

The Czech Health Ministry said it estimated 18,000 Czechs die of smoking every year and another two thousand non-smokers die due to exposure to second-hand smoke.

From Wednesday, which is World No Tobacco Day, violating the ban would incur a fine of up to 5,000 koruna ($190).

Most Czechs approve the ban, but a group of lawmakers have challenged it at the Constitutional Court.

Jakub Storek, owner of the Cafe Liberal in Prague — a popular hangout among local smokers — said he opposed the ban.

"It's hard to predict the impact at the moment," he said. "But I guess it would be different clients coming here in the future."

Stepan Ourecky said he would still come, but may light up outside the cafe.

"Or perhaps, I will smoke less," the 18-year old student said.