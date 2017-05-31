AAA  May. 31, 2017 3:29 AM ET
Iowa's GOP senators doubt health care law to be repealed
FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lowering expectations, Iowa’s two Republican senators say the long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” is unlikely, and any final agreement with the Republican-controlled House is uncertain. The comments May 30, by Sens. Grassley and Joni Ernst come as the Republican-controlled Senate moves forward on its work to dismantle the 2010 health care bill while facing conflicting demands within their own party and lockstep Democratic opposition. Both senators are active players in the health care debate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa Republican senators say the long-promised repeal of "Obamacare" is unlikely, and any final agreement with the Republican-controlled House is uncertain.

The comments Tuesday by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst come as the Republican-controlled Senate moves forward on its work to dismantle the 2010 health care bill. They are facing conflicting demands within their own party and lockstep Democratic opposition. Both senators are active players in the health care debate.

It was a frank admission from loyal conservatives representing a state Republican Donald Trump carried in November.

