Iowa's GOP senators doubt health care law to be repealed

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

, Associated Press

(AP) — Two Iowa Republican senators say the long-promised repeal of "Obamacare" is unlikely, and any final agreement with the Republican-controlled House is uncertain.

The comments Tuesday by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst come as the Republican-controlled Senate moves forward on its work to dismantle the 2010 health care bill. They are facing conflicting demands within their own party and lockstep Democratic opposition. Both senators are active players in the health care debate.

It was a frank admission from loyal conservatives representing a state Republican Donald Trump carried in November.

