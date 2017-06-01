A A A

Ohio's lieutenant governor reveals sons' opioid addictions

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

, Associated Press

(AP) — Ohio's lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction.

Republican Mary Taylor told the Dayton Daily News that Ohio's second family has been at times in crisis over the past five years. She described failed drug rehab programs, two overdoses at the family's home and urgent calls for ambulances.

Her state office declined further interviews. In a statement, her spokesman said Taylor shared her family's story in hopes of helping others but she fears further exposure is not in her sons' best interests.

Taylor, a likely governor candidate, told the newspaper that 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Michael are doing well, though one son remains in drug treatment.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) released a statement indicating he's known about Taylor's situation for some time.