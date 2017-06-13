A A A

Court: UK baby must remain on life support for 6 more days

(AP) — A European court has ordered Britain to maintain a terminally ill baby on life support for six more days after his parents lost their appeals before U.K. courts.

The European Human Rights' Court ruled Tuesday that the British government should provide Charlie Gard, a 10-month-old baby suffering from a rare genetic disease, with treatment until midnight June 19.

The seven-judge panel considered that "serious and irreparable harm may occur" if doctors at a London hospital are allowed to stop treatment.

British courts have ruled in favor of lifting life support, which would prevent the parents from taking Charlie to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

The European court's ruling is aimed at allowing it to decide on the case after the parents submit a complete application.