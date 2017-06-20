A A A

Brain surgeon charged with child sex abuse gives up license

By PAUL ELIAS

, Associated Press

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Dr. James Kohut. Authorities said the former brain surgeon charged with raping kids in Northern California sought to impregnate women to have sex with their children. (Watsonville Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — A California brain surgeon has agreed to give up his state medical license while he faces charges of sexually abusing children.

Dr. James Kohut agreed to the suspension and other conditions including electronic monitoring in exchange for bail.

A judge on Monday agreed that Kohut could be released on bail but said he will set the amount later and that Kohut will remain jailed until at least June 28.

California medical board spokesman Cassandra Hockenson said Tuesday the agency was prepared to suspend Kohut's medical license if he was released and still licensed to practice medicine.

He was arrested in May shortly after he began working at an Arkansas hospital.

The hospital fired him and Arkansas regulators suspended his license.

Kohut faces 165 years in prison if convicted.