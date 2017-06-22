A A A

The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters

Capitol Police prepare to remove a man from a sit-in of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, as he and others protest proposed caps to Medicaid Thursday, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Capitol Police prepare to remove a man from a sit-in of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, as he and others protest proposed caps to Medicaid Thursday, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks on to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017, following a meeting with Senate Republicans on a health reform bill. Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — The Latest on Senate Republicans' health care bill (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care bill.

The protesters have filled a hallway in one of the Senate office buildings, outside the office of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Some of the protesters are being escorted individually. Others are much more reluctant to leave and it's taking four or five officers to carry them out.

The protesters are yelling "no cuts to Medicaid" as they are being led away.

One protester says he's with the disability rights group ADAPT. Phillip Corona says he traveled from Wisconsin to make his voice heard. Corona says Medicaid helps his son Anthony get out of bed every morning. Phillip Corona fears that changes to the program "would possibly mean putting him in a nursing home."

Alison Barkoff — director of advocacy for the Center for Public Representation — helped organize the protest. She says the protesters rely on Medicaid to help them live and she says the health bill amounts to "tax cuts for the wealthy on the backs of people with disabilities."

___

11:35 a.m.

Democrats are roundly criticizing the Republican plan to scrap the Obama health care law.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Thursday moments after the GOP's 142-page discussion draft was posted online. Republicans had been briefed on the plan behind closed doors.

Schumer says, "We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi assails the GOP bill as a tax break for wealthy Americans. The bill would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy insurance or face a tax penalty.

___

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the Senate will pass a health care plan "with heart" following the release of a Republican plan to dismantle President Barack Obama's health law.

Trump says at the start of a White House event on technology he is hopeful Congress will get something done on health care "with heart."

The president spoke shortly after Senate Republicans released a 142-page draft of their bill to get rid of much of Obama's law.

The bill faces broad opposition from Democrats. But Trump says that Republicans would love to have Democratic support.

___

11:18 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is praising the Republican plan to scuttle the Obama's health overhaul, arguing it's the right alternative to a "failed" law.

Moments after the 142-page discussion draft was unveiled, McConnell spoke on the Senate floor, renewing his criticism of the seven-year-old law.

He outlined the GOP plan that would cut Medicaid, slash taxes and waive the requirement that Americans purchase health insurance.

Senate Republicans had been briefed on the plan earlier Thursday.

Emerging from the session, McConnell did not answer when asked if he has the votes to pass the GOP proposal. A vote would occur next week after budget analysts assess the package.

___

10:56 a.m.

Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

It would repeal tax increases Obama's law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance — in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans — both conservatives and moderates — have complained about it.

___

10:20 a.m.

Senate Republicans are holding a private meeting to hear from leaders about their long-awaited plan for eliminating much of President Barack Obama's health law.

Lobbyists and congressional aides say the Senate bill would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and rescind tax increases that Obama imposed to help pay for his law's expansion of coverage.

Republicans plan to make their plan public later Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell developed the bill behind closed doors. The measure represents his attempt to satisfy GOP moderates and conservatives who've complained about the measure.

McConnell hopes to push the measure through the Senate next week. But it remains unclear whether he will have enough votes.