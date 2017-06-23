A A A

Prosecutors seek 35-year term in deadly meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak should be sent to prison for 35 years for showing "an unconscionable disregard for the lives of the patients."

Barry Cadden will be sentenced Monday on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and fraud in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened more than 700 others in 20 states.

Cadden's lawyers say prosecutors are trying to demonize Cadden and to "transform the jury's verdict into a murder case," despite the fact that he was acquitted of second-degree murder charges. The defense is recommending a 2½- to 3-year prison term.

During Cadden's trial, prosecutors said he skirted industry regulations on sterility in an effort to push production and make more money.