State: 111 terminally ill end lives under new California law

By JULIE WATSON

, Associated Press

(AP) — California health officials say 111 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in the first six months after a 2016 law made the option legal.

The California Department of Public Health issued its first report Tuesday on the law that went into effect June 9, 2016.

The report says 191 people received life-ending drugs after being diagnosed with having less than six months to live and that 111 people took them and died.

The data was generated from forms doctors were required to submit between June 9 and Dec. 31, 2016.

Of those who died, 87 percent were 60 years old or older.

Doctor-assisted deaths are also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington D.C.