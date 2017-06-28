A A A

Texas Medicaid cuts leave special needs kids without therapy

By MEREDITH HOFFMAN

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some Texas children with special needs have lost critical services since the state implemented $350 million in Medicaid cuts to speech, occupational and physical therapy in December.

The cuts have prompted government reimbursement that's offered to providers to fall up to 50 percent. Since then, clinics have closed and therapists have quit.

One expert says the Texas cuts could be a preview of what could happen nationwide under proposed cuts to Medicaid being considered by Republicans in Congress.

States might be forced to choose some areas to cut services. Advocates say that would impact children, who comprise a large portion of Medicaid recipients.