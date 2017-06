A A A

UK parents say life support to end for terminally ill son

This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of a terminally-ill baby boy lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of a terminally-ill baby boy lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) More News

(AP) — The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard say he will be taken off of life support at a London children's hospital.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates said that Great Ormond Street Hospital will switch off life support Friday.

The 10-month-old's parents' lost a bid to take him to the U.S. for trial therapy Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights sided with earlier rulings that continued treatment would cause "significant harm."

They said the hospital wouldn't allow Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, to be brought home to die.

His parents have released a video saying "we're not allowed to choose if our son lives and we're not allowed to choose when or where Charlie dies."

The hospital said specifics about Charlie's care couldn't be discussed.