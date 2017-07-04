A A A

Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225

(AP) — Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito-borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year.

Alarmed by the magnitude of the crisis, the government deployed 400 soldiers and police officers on Tuesday to clear away rotting garbage, stagnant water pools and other potential mosquito-breeding grounds. Health officials were also fumigating public spaces.

The number of infections nationwide is already 38 percent higher than last year, when the Health Ministry counted 55,150 people diagnosed with dengue and 97 killed.

The highest number of cases is around the main city of Colombo, though cases were being reported across the tropical island nation.