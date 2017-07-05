A A A

UK's foreign secretary backs doctors in Baby Charlie case

This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of terminally-ill baby boy Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of terminally-ill baby boy Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) More News

(AP) — Britain's foreign secretary has backed the decision by U.K. courts to refuse to allow a terminally ill child to travel abroad for treatment for a rare genetic condition.

U.K. envoy Boris Johnson's comment to the Italian foreign minister on Wednesday came after the Vatican children's hospital offered to treat 11-month-old Charlie Gard. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano raised the Vatican hospital's offer in a previously scheduled call.

Johnson's spokesman says the "Foreign Secretary said this was a deeply tragic and complex case for all involved, and said it was right that decisions continued to be led by expert medical opinion, supported by the courts."

A succession of judges has backed specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London who say the treatment won't help Charlie and may cause him to suffer.