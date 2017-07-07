A A A

Georgia health commissioner named CDC director in Atlanta

By MIKE STOBBE

, AP Medical Writer

This photo taken Oct. 3, 2014, shows Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Dept of Public Health, talking about precautions the public can take against Ebola infection during a news conference at the Cobb County Jail in Marietta, Ga. Fitzgerald, has been named director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She replaces Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned earlier this year at the start of the Trump administration. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, announced Friday, July 7, 2017, Fitzgerald as the 17th permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and administrator for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). (Kent D. Johnson /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(AP) — Georgia's health commissioner has been named the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald succeeds Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned in January at the end of the Obama administration.

Fitzgerald, 70, has been head of the Georgia Department of Public Health since 2011. She is an OB-GYN and has been prominent in a national organization of state health officials.

Her appointment Friday came from Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who is a former congressman from Georgia.

The Atlanta-based CDC is the federal government's top public health agency. It has nearly 12,000 employees and 10,000 contractors worldwide.