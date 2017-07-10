A A A

Charlie Gard case heads to UK court in light of new evidence

Parents of Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard pose for the media ahead of delivering a petition with more than 350,000 signatures to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Britain's justice secretary says the government won't play a role in deciding the medical treatment of a terminally ill baby whose parents want to take him to the U.S. for experimental treatment. David Lidington says that the decision on 11-month-old Charlie Gard will be made by judges acting "independent and dispassionately" based on the facts of the complicated case. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Parents of Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard pose for the media ahead of delivering a petition with more than 350,000 signatures to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Britain's justice secretary says the government won't play a role in deciding the medical treatment of a terminally ill baby whose parents want to take him to the U.S. for experimental treatment. David Lidington says that the decision on 11-month-old Charlie Gard will be made by judges acting "independent and dispassionately" based on the facts of the complicated case. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) More News

Video



LONDON (AP) — A British court will assess new evidence in the case of 11-month-old Charlie Gard as his mother pleaded with judges to allow the terminally ill infant to receive experimental treatment.

Great Ormond Street Hospital applied for the court hearing to be held Monday amid "new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition."

The application came after both Pope Francis and President Donald Trump brought international attention to the case.

Charlie's parents had previously lost several appeals to bring him to the U.S. for experimental treatment for his mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left the boy brain damaged. Courts have ruled that the treatment may cause suffering.

Charlie's mother told Sky that she wants the judges to "listen," to experts who say the treatment might help.