UK royals make pretzels, visit German cancer research center

Britain's Prince William, 2nd left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pastry to pretzels as they visit the market in the historic center of the southern German town of Heidelberg, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a rowing regatta, visited a cancer research center and made pretzels in the university city of Heidelberg on the second day of their visit to Germany.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, took to the waters of the Neckar river on Thursday afternoon, coxing two opposing boats in a race of rowers from Heidelberg and its twin city Cambridge.

With German onlookers cheering the royal couple everywhere they showed up, they also practiced shaping pretzels at a British-German market in downtown Heidelberg, tried a local vintner's wine and made sugar canes, the German news agency dpa reported.

"This visit is an enormous honor for us," Mayor Eckart Wuerzner said.

Earlier Thursday, William and Kate also toured the German Cancer Research Center, peering through a microscope for a glimpse of the facility's work. British researcher Michael Milsom, an expert in the development of blood stem cells, said he could never have dreamed of presenting his research to his future king.

The Baden-Wuerttemberg state governor, Winfried Kretschmann, gave the couple a specially made cuckoo clock with a British flag. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were given teddy bears with their names embroidered on them.

In the evening, the Duke and Duchess were returning to Berlin to attend a reception at the city's famed Claerchens Ballhaus, one of the last remaining Berlin ballrooms, which opened in 1913.