UK royals make pretzels, visit German cancer research center

Britain's Prince William, 2nd left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pastry to pretzels as they visit the market in the historic center of the southern German town of Heidelberg, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a cancer research center and made pretzels in the university city of Heidelberg on the second day of their visit to Germany.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, toured the German Cancer Research Center on Thursday, peering through a microscope for a glimpse of the facility's work. British researcher Michael Milsom, an expert in the development of blood stem cells, said he could never have dreamed of presenting his research to his future king.

At a market in downtown Heidelberg, the couple practiced shaping pretzels.

Baden-Wuerttemberg state governor Winfried Kretschmann gave the couple a specially made cuckoo clock with a British flag. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were given teddy bears with their names embroidered on.