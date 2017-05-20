A A A

Pacific ministers commit to move ahead with pact without US

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center right, shakes hands with Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, center left, as Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, top left, U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, top right, and Peruvian Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, bottom right, look on after a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade ministerial meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The Pacific Rim trade ministers started their two-day meeting in Hanoi focusing on free trade and regional economic integration amid fears of growing trade protectionism. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

(AP) — The Pacific Rim trade ministers meeting in Vietnam have committed to move ahead with the Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact without the United States, which pulled out of the deal.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay says the remaining 11 TPP countries are open to others joining provided they accept the trade agreement's high standards. He says the door remains open to the U.S., even after President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact, saying he prefers bilateral free trade deals.

In a statement, McClay says the ministers have tasked their trade officials to prepare an assessment of options to bring TPP into force that will be presented to their leaders when they meet for a summit in Vietnam in November.