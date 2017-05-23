This photo provided by Broadcom shows President and CEO Hock E. Tan. Tan received one of the top three pay raises among CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (Broadcom via AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Rutledge was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
This photo provided by Activision Blizzard, Inc. shows Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Kotick was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (Activision Blizzard, Inc. via AP)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 17, 2014, file photo, then-Actavis CEO Brenton Saunders poses for a photo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Allergan CEO Saunders had one of the biggest pay cuts among chief executives in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
This undated photo provided by GGP Inc. shows CEO Sandeep Mathrani. Mathrani had one of the biggest pay cuts among chief executives in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (GGP Inc. via AP)
Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
Top raises:
___
1. Hock Tan
Broadcom Corp.
$24.7 million, up 513 percent
___
2. Thomas Rutledge
Charter Communications Inc.
$98 million, up 499 percent
___
3. Robert Kotick
Activision Blizzard Inc.
$33.1 million, up 358 percent
___
Deepest cuts:
___
1. Dara Khosrowshahi
Expedia Inc.
$2.4 million, down 97 percent
___
2. Brenton Saunders
Allergan Inc.
$4.1 million, down 81 percent
___
3. Sandeep Mathrani
GGP Inc.
$12.7 million, down 68 percentAssociated Press