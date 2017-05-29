A A A

Putin visits France, hopes to mend strained ties with West

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and SYLVIE CORBET

, Associated Press

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets believers and participants as he visits the Sretensky Monastery to take part in a ceremony consecrating a new temple in Moscow. Putin is visiting France on Monday, May 29, 2017, in hope of mending strained ties. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets believers and participants as he visits the Sretensky Monastery to take part in a ceremony consecrating a new temple in Moscow. Putin is visiting France on Monday, May 29, 2017, in hope of mending strained ties. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP, File) The red carpet is set up prior to the welcoming ceremony between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a G7 closing news conference in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Demonstrators hold a banner with photos of Putin and late Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi reading "Putin, Gadhafi is waiting for you" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel ​Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" and "Unity makes strength" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel ​Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) . . 1 of 5 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — On a trip likely to shape Russia-France ties for years to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in France on Monday for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron — the candidate he did not back in presidential vote.

The trip offers the Russian leader a chance to turn the page and try to establish a productive relationship with Macron as the Kremlin struggles to mend its bitter rift with the West.

Macron is the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the Group of Seven summit over the weekend, where relations with Russia were a key topic.

The Kremlin has hailed the visit as a chance for Putin and Macron to get to know each other and better understand their views on a range of disputed issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and Russia's ties with the European Union.

During his G-7 news conference on Saturday, Macron promised to have a "demanding dialogue" with Russia, especially on Syria. He called it a failure that European nations were not involved in the talks over Syria's future but were being hit by its effects, including the huge number of Syrian refugees trying to get to Europe.

"We must talk to Russia to change the framework for getting out of the military crisis in Syria and to build a much more collective and integrated inclusive political solution," Macron declared.

Macron's invitation for Putin was a surprise after his tough stance on Russia during the French presidential campaign. That contrasted sharply with his rivals, including far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon, who both backed ending Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis.

Macron's aides also claimed that Russian groups launched hacking attacks on his presidential campaign but Moscow has strongly denied all allegations of election meddling.

Putin, however, made his preferences in the French presidential election clear by hosting Le Pen at the Kremlin in March. Putin also has frequently met with Fillon, the French prime minister from 2007-2012, and praised him as an experienced statesman.

Analysts say the visit to Paris offers Putin an opportunity to improve ties with France that had steadily deteriorated in the closing months of Socialist Francois Hollande's presidency.

"As a person who pays utmost attention to personal contacts, Putin believes that only a one-on-one meeting could give answers to many questions about Macron as a person and as president of France, as well as his future foreign policy course and his stance on Russia," Tatyana Stanovaya of the Center for Political Technologies, an independent Moscow-based think-tank, wrote.

In October, Putin abruptly shelved a trip to Paris after Hollande alleged that Russia could face war crime charges for its actions in Syria. Hollande also refused to take part in the opening of the newly built Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris and was only interested in talking with Russia about Syria.

As part of his trip Monday, Putin is to visit the center near the Seine River that includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The site was sold to Russia under former President Nicolas Sarkozy amid criticism from rights groups.

Prior to that, Putin and Macron are to talk at Versailles and then tour an exhibition there marking the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great's trip to Paris that was prepared by St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum.

With Peter the Great widely seen as a ruler who modernized Russia and sought to open it up to the West, the exhibition offers a symbolic backdrop for both to talk about the importance of Russia-France ties.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Russia was dissatisfied with the current level of political contacts.

"The meeting is very important for both Russia and France," he told reporters.

Ushakov said he expects an "interesting discussion" on ways to implement a 2015 Minsk deal for eastern Ukraine, which was brokered by Germany and France. The U.S. and the EU have made the prospect of lifting economic and financial sanctions against Moscow contingent on fulfilling the peace agreement.

The deal has helped reduce the scale of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but clashes have continued and political elements of the agreement have stalled. Ukraine and Russia have blamed one another for the fighting that has left some 10,000 people dead.

Ushakov said that the two leaders will also have a "frank" discussion on Syria, where Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad and France has pushed strongly for his removal. He added that last week's suicide attack on Manchester Arena emphasized the need to pool efforts in the fight against terrorism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged European Union nations to stick together in the face of emerging policy divisions with the U.S., Britain's decision to leave the bloc and other challenges. Merkel also stressed the importance of being good neighbors "wherever that is possible, including with Russia, but also with others."

Human rights activists protested Monday in Paris over the situation of gays in the Russian republic of Chechnya, holding a banner "Stop homophobia in Chechnya" near the Eiffel Tower.

"It's important that Mr. Putin is ready to hear, we hope, strong words coming from Mr. Macron, to say 'stop' to that homophobia, which has lasted for too long," Cecile Coudriou of Amnesty International said.

Human Rights Watch said last week that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya humiliated inmates during visits to detention facilities where gay people were being held and tortured.