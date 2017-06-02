A A A

Yields sink to 2017 low, stock indexes add to record highs

By STAN CHOE

, AP Business Writer

(AP) — Bond yields touched their lowest level of the year and the dollar's value dipped against other currencies Friday after the nation's job growth slowed more than expected last month. Stock indexes added to their record highs.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,438, as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,207, and the Nasdaq composite rose 53 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,300. All three indexes added to records set on Thursday.

Smaller stocks rose even more. The small-cap Russell 2000 index climbed 12, or 0.8 percent, to 1,408, though it remains short of its record.

INTEREST RATES: Bond yields fell immediately following the release of Friday's jobs report. After sitting at roughly 2.20 percent shortly before the 8:30 a.m. release, the yield on the 10-year yield Treasury sank as low as 2.15 percent within 20 minutes. That's its lowest level since mid-November.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 1.27 percent from 1.30 percent late Thursday, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.80 percent from 2.86 percent.

THE JOB MARKET: Employers added 138,000 jobs last month, short of economists' expectations. The government also said that hiring was weaker in March and April than it had earlier reported. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent last month, its lowest level since 2001.

Many economists say they don't expect the latest jobs report to dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again at its next policy meeting in two weeks. The job market and inflation remain strong enough, they say. The central bank has been trying to pull rates gradually off their record low following the Great Recession, and it has raised rates twice since December.

THE BROADER ECONOMY: Friday's jobs report slots in with a series of mixed economic reports that show continued modest gains, but no big acceleration. The economy grew at an annual rate of 1.2 percent in the first three months of the year, for example. That's a weak showing but better than first estimated.

"Is the glass half-full or half-empty on the economic statistics?" asked Rich Weiss, senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments. "I don't know, but it's only half."

Weiss said he's been cautious on U.S. stocks this year given the continued tepid pace of growth, even as indexes climb to records.

"If you were a Martian and looked at the economic stats, you would not be pouring money into the equity market, or at least the U.S. equity market," he said.

LOW ENERGY: Energy stocks deepened their losses for 2017 after the price of oil sank. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 70 cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $47.66 per barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank 68 cents to $49.95 per barrel.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent Friday, the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. They're down 14.2 percent for the year when the overall index is up 8.9 percent.

GETTING REAL: The drop in interest rates helped boost stocks in industries that pay big dividends. Real-estate investment trusts in the S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent, for example. Dividends look more attractive to income investors when bonds are paying less in interest.

STRETCHING HIGHER: Lululemon jumped $6.07, or 12.5 percent, to $54.74 after the athletic apparel company reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

CHIPPING IN: Broadcom rose $20.04, or 8.5 percent, to $254.63 for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the chipmaker reported stronger quarterly revenue and profit than Wall Street had forecast.

GETTING HEALTHY: Cooper, a maker of surgical and contact-lens products, surged after it reported stronger quarterly earnings than expected and raised its forecast for full-year profit. It rose $18.06, or 8.2 percent, to $237.85.

QUARTERED: RH, owner of the Restoration Hardware chain, plunged $15.01, or 26.2 percent, to $42.24 after it cut its profit forecast for the year.

COMMODITIES: Gold rose $10.10 to $1,280.20 per ounce, silver added 24 cents to $17.53 per ounce and copper lost 1 cent to $2.58 per pound.

Natural gas was close to flat at $3.00 per 1,000 cubic feet, wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.58 per gallon and heating oil dipped 2 cent to $1.48 per gallon.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.50 Japanese yen from 111.33 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1276 from $1.1214, and the British pound rose to $1.2880 from $1.2876.

OVERSEAS MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6 percent to cross above the 20,000 level for the first time since 2015. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, and South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2 percent.

In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 1.2 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent. The FTSE 100 in London added 0.1 percent.

AP Business Writer Youkyung Lee contributed from Seoul.