A A A

Asian shares drift lower as UK vote, ECB meeting loom

By KELVIN CHAN

, AP Business Writer

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange hours after the market closed, in New York. Technology and health care stocks are leading U.S. market indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange hours after the market closed, in New York. Technology and health care stocks are leading U.S. market indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — Asian stocks benchmarks were mostly edging Thursday as investors parsed economic data and awaited market-moving events in Europe, including Britain's general election and a European Central Bank meeting.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1 percent to 20,009.13 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3 percent to 2,354.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.1 percent to 25,953.21 and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China slipped 0.2 percent to 3,133.82. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2 percent to 5,658.70.

DATA DUMP: Japan released revised first-quarter data that showed that Asia's second-largest economy expanded an annualized 1 percent, a significant drop from the initial 2.2 percent estimate released last month, according to Kyodo news. The downgrade, based mainly on a drop in crude oil inventories. Also due out are monthly trade figures from China.

BRITAIN VOTES: Political risk is rising to the top of investors' minds as voters prepare to go to the polls for Britain's general election. The race looks to be tighter than expected as the Conservatives' lead over Labour narrowed sharply in recent weeks. An unexpected outcome could play havoc with global markest and the pound.

ECB: Investors will be keeping an eye on the European Central Bank's meeting and news conference later in the day, where policymakers are expected to sketch out their latest plans for the bank's bond-buying stimulus program. ECB chief Mario Draghi told a parliamentary hearing recently that the 19-nation eurozone's economy is improving but it still needs heavy stimulus.

QUOTEWORTHY: "Asian markets are still expected to idle in this trend of mixed performances ahead of the key events," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG. The release of prepared testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey ahead of his appearance before the Senate has reduced some risk to markets, she said. "However, as one half of the equation in raising global growth outlook, European markets' performance post the ECB meeting and UK election could still have an impact on emerging Asian markets."

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks eked out small gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,433.14. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.2 percent to 21,173.69. The Nasdaq composite index added 0.4 percent to 6,297.38.

ENERGY: Oil futures stabilized after slumping on news that U.S. crude stockpiles grew 3.3 million barrels last week. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $45.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract slid $2.47, or 5.1 percent, to close at $45.72 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 14 cents to $48.20 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.86 yen from 109.83 in late trade Wednesday. The euro strengthened to 1.2583 from $1.1252.