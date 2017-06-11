A A A

German police release Britons questioned over 'terror talk'

In this June 10, 2017 photo taken from video, a EasyJet plane stands at Cologne-Bonn airport, in Cologne Germany. German police are questioning three British citizens after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an EasyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne late Saturday. A spokesman for Cologne police says other passengers on the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48. Airport authorities said in a statement that the 151 passengers on board disembarked the plane using emergency slides. (Thomas Kraus/dpa via AP) In this June 10, 2017 photo taken from video, a EasyJet plane stands at Cologne-Bonn airport, in Cologne Germany. German police are questioning three British citizens after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an EasyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne late Saturday. A spokesman for Cologne police says other passengers on the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48. Airport authorities said in a statement that the 151 passengers on board disembarked the plane using emergency slides. (Thomas Kraus/dpa via AP) FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2014 file photo, EasyJet and Lufthansa planes are parked at the airport Cologne-Bonn in Cologne, Germany. An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board. The plane coming from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana landed at Cologne-Bonn airport Saturday evening, June 10, 2017. German news agency dpa reports that police also destroyed a piece of baggage that couldn't be assigned to anybody on board. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP,file) . . 1 of 2 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — German police on Sunday released three British citizens who were taken into custody after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an easyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne.

Cologne police said in a statement that officers who questioned the men and examined their cellphones found no evidence they had planned an attack.

"At the moment Cologne police believe there was no actual threat," spokesman Christoph Gilles said.

According to police, a female passenger on the flight Saturday from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48.

One of them men also had a book with the word "kill" and a picture of a sniper rifle on it, police said.

The plane was diverted to Cologne-Bonn airport as a precaution and the 151 passengers on board were disembarked using emergency slides. Police carried out a "controlled explosion" on a rucksack belonging to one of the men that contained wires, but these turned out to be part of a charging device, Gilles said.

Several people were slightly injured during the plane's evacuation.