A A A

Opel CEO steps down ahead of sale to French rival

By DAVID McHUGH

, AP Business Writer

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo Karl-Thomas Neumann, Chairman of the Board of Opel AG, delivers a speech during the presentation of the three millionth car in the German car company Opel Eisenach GmbH in Eisenach, Germany. Neumann, has stepped down amid the company’s sale to PSA of France. He has been replaced by the chief financial officer, Michael Lohscheller. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file) FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo Karl-Thomas Neumann, Chairman of the Board of Opel AG, delivers a speech during the presentation of the three millionth car in the German car company Opel Eisenach GmbH in Eisenach, Germany. Neumann, has stepped down amid the company’s sale to PSA of France. He has been replaced by the chief financial officer, Michael Lohscheller. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file) FILE - This April 10, 2013 shows Opel manager Karl-Thomas Neumann, in Rueselsheim, Germany. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiary’s sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opel’s board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.(Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) . . 1 of 2 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — The CEO of General Motors' European subsidiary, Opel, is stepping down ahead of the money-losing unit's sale to France's PSA Group.

Adam Opel GmbH said in a statement Monday that Karl-Thomas Neumann is leaving his post as CEO immediately. He will remain a member of top Opel management until the sale to PSA Group goes through.

Neumann was replaced by chief financial officer Michael Lohscheller.

The company said Lohscheller's appointment would "ensure continuity" and a "seamless managerial transition" as Opel builds a new strategic plan for its future under PSA Group ownership.

General Motors announced in March it would unload Opel and its Vauxhall brand for $2.3 billion after losing money in Europe for years. The deal will make PSA, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, the No. 2 European automaker after Volkswagen.

"It was a difficult personal decision not to continue with the Opel/Vauxhall team when it transitions to Groupe PSA," Neumann said in the company statement. "I am committed to completing this transaction and will then take some time to decide what is next for me."

German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Saturday that Neumann was leaving.