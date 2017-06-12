A A A

Forbes crowns Sean 'Diddy' Combs as highest-paid entertainer

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. On June 12, 2017, Forbes named Combs the top earner its list of the 100 highest paid celebrities. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs is the top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy's Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year's top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.