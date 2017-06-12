A A A

US stocks fall further as technology tumble continues

By MARLEY JAY

, AP Markets Writer

Traders Tommy Kalikas, left, and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) — U.S. stock indexes are declining Monday as technology companies continue to sink. However energy companies are climbing with the price of oil. General Electric is jumping after the conglomerate said CEO Jeffrey Immelt will step down. Investors are selling some of the best-performing stocks of the year and buying companies that have struggled by comparison.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index sagged 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,423 as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average, which closed at a record high Friday, lost 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,202. The Nasdaq composite dropped 46 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,161. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks edged down 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,419.

TECH SELL-OFF: Big-name technology companies continued to fall. The stocks gave up a month of gains Friday, and on Monday, Apple shed $4.03, or 2.7 percent, to $144.95 while Google parent Alphabet lost $13.16, or 1.4 percent, to $956.96. Facebook fell $1.79, or 1.2 percent, to $147.81 while Microsoft sank $1.15, or 1.6 percent, to $69.17.

Technology stocks have done far better than the rest of the market this year and were trading close to all-time highs before Friday's drop. The S&P 500 technology index shed 2.7 percent Friday, one of its worst drops of the year.

IMMELT DOWN: GE said Immelt would step down after 16 years running the company. John Flannery, the head of GE's health care division, will take over the post in August. Immelt will remain GE's chairman until the end of this year. In recent years GE has sold or split off numerous businesses, including its financial services division, and focused on new technologies as it returned to its roots as an industrial company.

GE stock gained $1.08, or 3.9 percent, to $29.03.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 54 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $46.37 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 46 cents, or 1 percent, to $48.61 a barrel in London. Among energy companies, Exxon Mobil rose 80 cents, or 1 percent, to $82.93 and Chevron picked up $1.35, or 1.3 percent, to $107.75.

IT'S GETTING BETTER: Investors took a new look at some groups of companies that haven't done that well in 2017. That included phone companies, as AT&T picked up 22 cents to $39.01 and Verizon gained 43 cents to $47.15. The S&P 500's telecom index is down about 9 percent this year and energy companies are down 11 percent. Real estate companies have lagged the market as well, and they, too, climbed on Monday.

Some of the best-performing stock groups traded lower. That included health care, consumer-focused companies and basic materials makers.

FED ON DECK: The Federal Reserve will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, and investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates for the third time since December.

BONDS: Bond prices turned higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19 percent from 2.20 percent late Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.70 yen from 110.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1202 from $1.1195. The British pound continued to fall. It slid to $1.2655 from $1.12724 following the U.K.'s general election, which left the Conservative party with a weaker hold on the government that could affect the country's bargaining position in its exit talks with the European Union.

OVERSEAS: European stocks also stumbled. France's CAC 40 dropped 1.1 percent while Germany's DAX shed 1 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2 percent. The benchmark Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.5 percent and South Korea's Kospi declined 1 percent. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong lost 1.3 percent.

