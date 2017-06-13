



The Latest: Soccer fans pay tribute to attacks victims

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a friendly soccer match between France and England at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. After their talks at the Elysee Palace, the two leaders watch a France-England football match that will honor victims of extremist attacks in both countries. (AP Photo/Francois Mori

Buy AP Photo Reprints PARIS (AP) — The Latest on meeting between leaders of France and Britain (all times local): 9 p.m. France and England soccer players have walked out to the sound of "Don't Look Back in Anger" from Oasis moments before Tuesday's friendly at Stade de France, in a tribute to victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London. As a singer dressed in uniform and playing a guitar started singing, the pockets of England fans joined in, some with their arms raised. The two big screens at the stadium projected the cross of St. George, and giant flags from both countries were rolled out onto the field. There was huge applause rippling around the stadium after the song ended. Then, the players linked arms and posed for a photo before moving to the center circle to stand for an impeccably observed minute of silence in honor of the victims. In honor of the victims of the attacks in Britain, the order of the national anthems was reversed, with "God Save the Queen" following "La Marseillaise," with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium's giant screen. Some of the French crowd joined in with the English anthem. ___ 8:35 p.m. French President Emmanuel Macron says that the door is still open for the U.K. to remain in the European Union. Macron stressed in a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that "the decision has been taken by the sovereign British people. I do respect that." He said that from a European point of view, as long as the negotiations are not over, there is still a possibility to change the course of the events. Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum last year. ___ 8:25 p.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May says that the U.K. and France will work together to press internet companies to reduce extremist material online. May said they will look at creating legal liability for internet companies if they fail to do so. With French President Emmanuel Macron by her side, May said the countries will do more to "stamp out this evil." She said major internet companies have failed to live up to prior commitments to do more to prevent extremists from finding a "safe space" online. France and Britain have experienced several Islamic extremist attacks in the past few years. ___ 8:20 p.m. French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants Brexit negotiations to start as soon as possible, following a working dinner with British Prime Minister Theresa May. May arrived in Paris with her leadership hobbled by a catastrophic election last week just as Britain heads into tough talks on leaving the European Union. British officials have suggested they won't be able to formally start Brexit negotiations next week as planned. Macron said he wants the negotiations to be led and coordinated by a European mission. ___ 9:30 a.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France's president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU. The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves. But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism cooperation after a string of attacks hit both of their countries, and they want tech companies to better police online extremism. The two leaders are to watch a France-England football match that will honor victims of the attacks with a moment of silence and the Oasis song "Don't Look Back in Anger" played by the French Republican Guard. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. AIM

