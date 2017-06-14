A A A

Stocks slide as investors seek safety after weak sales data

By MARLEY JAY

, AP Markets Writer

Specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trader Frank O'Connell works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trader Michael Milano, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trader Andrew Silverman, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) . . 1 of 5 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — U.S. stocks are lower Wednesday as investors look for safety following a drop in retail sales last month. It was the first decline in more than a year, and investors are buying government bonds and high-dividend stocks and selling bank stocks. Energy companies are dropping along with oil prices. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later in the day.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,437 as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 9 points to 21,337. The Nasdaq composite added 2 points to 6,222.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index sank 8 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,418. That suggests investors are worried about the economy, which could have an outsize effect on smaller, domestically-focused companies.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500, Dow and Russell all closed at record highs Tuesday. The Nasdaq isn't far from the record it set last week, but it was hit particularly hard by the steep sell-off in technology companies Friday and Monday.

RETAIL SALES: The Commerce Department said people spent less money at gas stations, department stores and electronics retailers last month. The result was a surprise to analysts, who expected sales to grow. Video game seller GameStop gave up 62 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $21.36 and electronics retailer Best Buy lost 51 cents to $57.34. Department store chain Kohl's dropped 99 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $37.06 and Macy's slid 13 cents to $22.13.

Elsewhere, the Labor Department said consumer prices slipped, mostly thanks to lower energy prices. That showed how little inflation there has been in the economy, a continued concern for Federal Reserve policymakers.

FED WATCH: The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon. That would be the third increase since December. But Wall Street is attuned to signs of weaker economic growth, and the combination of sluggish growth and high interest rates, which slow the economy down, may have worried investors.

REACTION: Bond prices jumped and yields fell to their lowest level since November. Concerned about weak growth, investors bought bonds and high-yield stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.11 percent from 2.21 percent. Utilities and household goods makers climbed.

NextEra Energy, the parent of Florida Power & Light, jumped $1.70, or 1.2 percent, to $141.65 and power company Southern Co. rose 41 cents to $51.47. Cereal maker General Mills rose $1.09, or 1.9 percent, to $59.26 and PepsiCo advanced $1.55, or 1.3 percent, to $117.87.

Banks fell. The drop in bond yields sent interest rates lower, which reduces the profits banks can make from mortgages and other loans. Citizens Financial dropped 93 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $35.95 and Lincoln National lost $1.46, or 2.1 percent, to $67.09.

CURRENCY: The dollar slid to 109.09 yen from 109.96 yen. The euro jumped to $1.1277 from $1.1212.

THE REAL WORLD: Real estate investment trusts also traded higher. That was partly because investors bought them for their hefty dividend payments and partly because they were hoping for deals. Reuters reported Wednesday that Brookdale Senior Living could be acquired by Zhongzhong Zhuoe Group. Brookdale, which is not itself a real estate investment trust, jumped $1.13, or 8 percent, to $15.20.

Senior housing and health care REIT Welltower gained 68 cents to $74.82 and senior housing REIT Ventas picked up 62 cents to $68.88. Among other real estate companies, wireless communication tower company Crown Castle International gained 64 cents to $101.82.

COMMODITIES: Oil futures plunged after the U.S. government gave its weekly update on fuel stockpiles. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.76, or 3.8 percent, to $44.70 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed $1.80, or 3.7 percent, to $46.92 a barrel in London.

Exxon Mobil lost $1.18, or 1.4 percent, to $81.78 and Halliburton sank $1.30, or 2.8 percent, to $44.54.

Gold climbed $9.90 to $1,278,50 an ounce and silver soared 42 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $17.20 an ounce.

BLOCK PARTY: Tax preparer H&R Block posted a bigger profit than analysts expected as well as slightly stronger sales. Its shares climbed $2.58, or 9.6 percent, to $29.57.

JOB POSTING: Biotech drugmaker Biogen fell and competitor Alexion rose after Biogen Chief Financial Officer Paul Clancy left the company to join Alexion. He will become Alexion's CFO in July after 10 years in that role at Biogen. Citi Investment Research analyst Robyn Karnauskas said Clancy "has a long and proven track record at Biogen and investors regard him highly."

Biogen gave up $8.10, or 3.1 percent, to $253.33 and Alexion jumped $8.16, or 7.6 percent, to $116.16.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX advanced 0.5 percent and the CAC-40 in France lost 0.1 percent. The British FTSE 100 was little changed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 retreated 0.1 percent and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong advanced 0.1 percent. In South Korea the Kospi retreated 0.1 percent.

___

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay