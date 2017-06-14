A A A

VA warns of surprise budget gap, insists no delays in care

By HOPE YEN

, Associated Press

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) . . 1 of 2 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — In a surprising revelation, the Department of Veterans Affairs says a program that offers veterans private-sector health care will run out of money much sooner than expected.

It is holding back on some services that lawmakers worry could cause delays in medical treatment.

VA Secretary David Shulkin made the disclosure Wednesday at a Senate hearing.

He cites a shortfall of more than $1 billion due to increased demand from veterans for federally paid medical care outside the VA. The VA had previously assured Congress that funding for the Choice program would last until early next year, but now says it will be depleted by mid-August.

The VA is urgently asking Congress for authority to shift money from other accounts to cover the shortfall.