Skidding tech and retail companies send US stocks lower

By MARLEY JAY

Specialist Brian Fairbrother, left, and trader Edward Landi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Another drop in technology stocks is dragging U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are moving lower Thursday as technology companies, retailers, and smaller firms take some of the largest losses. Materials companies are falling along with precious metals prices. The market has recovered some of its early losses as investors buy high-dividend stocks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,430 as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,349 after it closed at a record high Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite dropped 39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,155. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 11 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,407.

Stocks fell much more early in the day. The S&P 500 lost as much as 19 points. Investors appeared rattled that the Bank of England came close to raising interest rates sooner than expected, as well as reports the special counsel investigating Russian influence in the presidential campaign is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice.

TECH TURMOIL: The recent slump for technology companies continued. Apple gave up $1.31 to $143.85 and Facebook shed 91 cents to $149.34. Alphabet, Google's parent company, sank $11.05, or 1.1 percent, to $956.88. The Nasdaq is down 1 percent this week and on track for its second consecutive weekly loss.

RETAIL REVERSAL: Nike declined $1.72, or 3.2 percent, to $52.94 after the company said it will eliminate 1,400 jobs, or about 2 percent of its staff positions, and reduce the number of sneaker styles it sells by about a quarter. Amazon dipped $13.91, or 1.4 percent, to $962.56.

Grocery chain Kroger tumbled after it cut its annual profit outlook. The company faces growing competition from discount chain Aldi and from Lidl, a German chain opening its first locations in the U.S. Kroger's stock plunged $5.65, or 18.7 percent, to $24.63. Competitor Supervalu fell 27 cents, or 6.7 percent, to $3.79.

Meanwhile Mattel said wants to restructure its business to help bring new products to market faster. It will also reduce its dividend payments, although it didn't say how much. The stock fell $1.69, or 7.7 percent, to $20.45.

SMALL COMPANIES, BIG TROUBLE: Subprime consumer lender World Acceptance lost $8.30, or 10 percent, to $75. Diagnostic imaging company Lantheus Holdings fell $1.40, or 8.6 percent, to $14.85. Publisher Time sank 65 cents, or 4.6 percent, to $13.35 following reports it will cut 300 jobs.

ENGLAND: The Bank of England left interest rates alone, but came closer to raising interest rates for the first time in 10 years than many expected. Three of the eight members of its Monetary Policy Members wanted to raise rates by a quarter-point. A growing number of its policy makers seem to be worried about a spike in inflation that is eating into the living standards of the British.

On Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the third time in about six months, and suggested it will raise rates again later this year.

RUSSIA PROBE: The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice. Allegations of obstruction arose last month when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The paper said Muller, who was appointed to investigate Russian influence in the presidential election, wants to interview three Trump administration national security officials who weren't involved in Trump's campaign.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.16 percent from 2.13 percent. Stocks that pay large dividends, including utilities, real estate investment trusts and phone companies, did better than the rest of the market.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell another 27 cents to $44.46 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 8 cents to $46.92 a barrel in London.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.44 a gallon. Heating oil stayed at $1.42 a gallon. Natural gas jumped 12 cents, or 4.2 percent, to $3.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.88 yen from 109.53 yen. The euro dropped to $1.1149 from $1.1220.

METALS AND MATERIALS: Materials companies stumbled after steel maker Nucor gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Nucor said its steel mills are struggling this quarter because of aggressive competition, and its stock surrendered $4.11, or 7 percent, to $55.

As the dollar regained strength, the price of gold sank $21.30, or 1.7 percent, to $1,254.60 an ounce and silver lost 42 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $16.72 an ounce. Copper lost 1 cent to $2.57 a pound.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.9 percent while the FTSE 100 in Britain dropped 0.7 percent. The CAC-40 in France sank 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index fell 0.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi sank 0.5 percent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.2 percent.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay