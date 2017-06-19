A A A

Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, other Asian indexes fall

By YURI KAGEYAMA

People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, June 19, 2017. Asian shares were higher in subdued trading Monday, after Wall Street ended the week barely higher as Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods sent some retailer stocks downward.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were slightly lower Tuesday, erasing initial gains, but Tokyo's benchmark rose, cheered by gains on Wall Street led by technology shares.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.1 percent in morning trading to 20,294.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.5 percent to 5,774.60. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 percent to 2,369.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell less than 0.1 percent to 25,908.98, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 percent to 3,135.21

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20.31 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,453.46 and surpassed its old record, set nearly a week ago, by half a percent. The Dow Jones industrial average added 144.71 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,528.99, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 87.25, or 1.4 percent, to 6,239.01.

THE QUOTE: "The rally in U.S. markets reflects a situation where investors are being given no reason to sell. By the same token, valuations are full. Markets have been relatively capped, struggling to re-establish a strong uptrend," says Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

CHINA WATCH: Investors are closely watching the MSCI decision on China A-share inclusion to indexes, expected later in the day. Speculation has been growing that MSCI might include Chinese shares to its benchmark.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.65 yen from 111.12 yen late Monday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.1156 from $1.1194.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 7 cents to $44.50 a barrel. It fell 54 cents to $44.43 per barrel overnight. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 11 cents to $47.02 a barrel.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

